Mara Sakenfeld
Mara Sakenfeld, 80, passed into God's loving arms on Sunday, April 12, in Granby, CT. Born in Latvia, she emigrated to the U.S. with her family at age 10. Throughout her life she maintained interest in Latvian life and culture. Living in the Hartford area for over 50 years, she was employed by the Hartford Insurance Company. She loved growing things and maintained a large vegetable garden every summer. Mara was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Helma Sakenfeld, and her brother Helmar Sakenfeld. She is survived by her sister Gertrude Kalnins, her niece Zile Kalnins, her nephew Dzintars Kalnins , his wife Ilze and daughters Liga and Ieva, her sister-in-law Katharine Sakenfeld, and her special friend Albert Lyon. Funeral arrangements are private. Gifts may be made in Mara's memory to the American Latvian Association, 400 Hurley Ave. Rockville, MD 20850-3121 www.alausa.org Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
