1914 - 2019
Marabel Billups (1914-2019) passed away in Henderson NV on Nov. 30, a few days after celebrating her 105th birthday. A longtime West Hartford resident, she was predeceased by her husband Clinton Billups. She is survived by her daughters Dana Hay and Virginia Schaefer, her son Clinton Billups Jr., plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marabel was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, the Harriet Beecher Stowe Foundation and the Nutmeg Doll Club. She was the owner of The Doll House in Old Avon Village and Marabel's Ceramic Studio in West Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to the Harriet Beecher Stowe Foundation. Funeral services were private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheeehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
