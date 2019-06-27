Home

Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartford Mutual Society Memorial Park
74 Wolcott Rd.
Simsbury, CT
Marc Gerritt Obituary
WINDSOR -- Marc Gerritt, 67, beloved husband of Charlene (Shinder) Gerritt, died on June 26 at his home. He was born in New York and attended Stony Brook University. He received his MBA at the University of Hartford. He leaves behind his daughters, Elizabeth Gerritt of Lewes, DE and Samantha Olson of Suffield, CT and his brothers Greg Gerritt of Providence, RI and Neil Gerritt of Long Island, NY. Services will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Hartford Mutual Society Memorial Park at 74 Wolcott Rd. in Simsbury, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
