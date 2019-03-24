Resources More Obituaries for Marcel Grenier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marcel and Claire Grenier

Obituary Condolences Flowers After 67 years of marriage, Marcel "Mike" and Claire Grenier both passed away within a week of each other in Venice, FL. Mike, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 13, 2019, and Claire, 89, passed away due to complications from a stroke on March 20, 2019. Mike was born April 10, 1927 in Lowell, MA to the late Rene and Florentine (Pomerleau) Grenier. Claire was born October 12, 1929 also in Lowell, MA to the late John and Louisa (Beland) Laforest. They married in 1951 and moved to Rockville, CT, where they built their home and family together. Mike was proud to have served as a Seabee in the US Navy during WWII. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 36 years in 1987, after which he worked for many years as a salesman for Ladd & Hall Furniture in Rockville. In addition to raising her family, Claire worked for many years for Phoenix Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. After retirement, Mike & Claire moved to Palmetto, FL, where they enjoyed many happy years in Piney Point.They journeyed together through life all the way to the end and out of their love built a strong, close family with many warm memories of them both. Mike will be remembered for his great love of babies, playing cards with friends, golfing, and making others laugh. Claire was a lover of life, creativity, and dancing who was always learning something new and planning her next adventure. She loved to sew and left behind a legacy of quilts for her family to cherish.Mike and Claire are survived by their children John (Becky) Grenier, Joanne (Norman) Couture, Gloria Grenier, Carole (Bruce) Scott, Lorraine (Andy) Votta, and Marcel (Elena) Grenier, as well as their nine grandchildren Jeffrey, Allison, and John Scott; Emily Grenier; Andrew, Matthew, and Luke Votta; Maxim and Caleb Grenier; and two great-grandchildren. Mike is survived by three sisters Lillian Beaudoin, Pauline Bevins, and Priscilla Grenier. He was predeceased by his sisters Rita April and Doris Bechard. Claire is survived by her sister Gloria O'Neil, brother Jean (Joanne) Laforest, and sister Lorraine (Paul) Ryan. She was predeceased by her sisters Lillian Laforest, Pearl Costello, and Flore Laforest. A joint funeral Mass for Mike and Claire will be held April 8 at 11:30AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th Street West, Palmetto, FL 34221. A reception will follow at Piney Point Hall, 8624 29th Ave. E Palmetto, FL 34221. Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in their names to at . Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries