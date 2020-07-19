Marcel H. Houle "Marty," 86, of Virginia Beach, passed away on July 15, 2020 after a short illness, with family members by his side. In 1961 he married the love of his life, Dorothy "Dot" (Mikosz) Houle, at St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville, where they lived prior to their retirement. They moved to Virginia in 2001. Marty is survived by his daughters Patricia Houle and Diane Trumbull (husband David); grandsons Matt Trumbull; Andrew Trumbull (wife Jackie); Trevor Trumbull (wife Marcella), Eric Houle; and great-grandson Griffin Trumbull. Marty was the oldest of four siblings, and is survived by brother Melvin Houle (wife Simone) of NC; sister, Simone Kowal (husband Steve) of NC; sister Charlene Colpitts (husband Steve) of Weatogue CT; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog Daisy. Marty was employed by Miner Lumber Co., Collinsville and the Avon school system prior to retirement. Over the years, Marty was interested in classic cars and trucks - many of which he owned and displayed in CT shows throughout the summers. Marty was a man of many trades and talents who was always ready to help neighbors and friends. We'll miss you, Marty, and love you forever. In lieu of flowers, please support your local charities. A family memorial will be private by wishes of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store