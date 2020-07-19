1/1
Marcel H. "Marty" Houle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcel H. Houle "Marty," 86, of Virginia Beach, passed away on July 15, 2020 after a short illness, with family members by his side. In 1961 he married the love of his life, Dorothy "Dot" (Mikosz) Houle, at St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville, where they lived prior to their retirement. They moved to Virginia in 2001. Marty is survived by his daughters Patricia Houle and Diane Trumbull (husband David); grandsons Matt Trumbull; Andrew Trumbull (wife Jackie); Trevor Trumbull (wife Marcella), Eric Houle; and great-grandson Griffin Trumbull. Marty was the oldest of four siblings, and is survived by brother Melvin Houle (wife Simone) of NC; sister, Simone Kowal (husband Steve) of NC; sister Charlene Colpitts (husband Steve) of Weatogue CT; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog Daisy. Marty was employed by Miner Lumber Co., Collinsville and the Avon school system prior to retirement. Over the years, Marty was interested in classic cars and trucks - many of which he owned and displayed in CT shows throughout the summers. Marty was a man of many trades and talents who was always ready to help neighbors and friends. We'll miss you, Marty, and love you forever. In lieu of flowers, please support your local charities. A family memorial will be private by wishes of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna
Friend
July 18, 2020
Prayers to his family what a wonderful man he will be missed.
Donna
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved