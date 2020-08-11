Marcel Joseph Binette, 98, of Vernon, beloved husband and best friend for over 73 years, of Jacqueline A. (Auzou) Binette, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Marcel was born in Webster, ME on February 2, 1922, son of the late Napoleon and Florida (Demers) Bennett. He resided in Connecticut for the past 75 years. Prior to retiring in 1984, he worked as an elevator mechanic at the former General Elevator of Hartford, Lonsdale Elevator of Vernon, and Otis Elevator. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, stationed in France where he met the love of his life and life partner, Jacqueline. Marcel was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local No. 91, a member of The Elks, and The Knights of Columbus. He was also a former communicant of St. Bridget Church in Manchester and St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. Marcel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family fondly remembers him as a loving, giving, humble, and compassionate man who loved his family dearly. He was a wonderful role model: simply amazing, understanding, loving, supportive, non-judgemental, and stern, when it was needed. His spirit will live on through his many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They are all better people for having had him as their dad and grandfather and are grateful to have had him with them for so long. There is a profound ache in their hearts with his passing. Besides his wife and soul mate, Jackie, Marcel is survived by his children, Joanne O'Neil of Essex, Marilyn Plumridge and her husband James of Windsor, Karen Soule of Glastonbury, Michele Scheuer and her partner Glenn Johnson of Hadley, MA, Theresa Chisnall and her husband Chip of Enfield, and Daniel Binette and his wife Dana of Willington; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters; 11 brothers; his son-in-law, David O'Neil; and his great-grandson Jonah Stiles Boutin. His funeral service will be private. His family invites you to attend the service remotely by clicking on the Video tab on his on-line obituary at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcel may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
.