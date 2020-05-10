Marcela Juarez ESPEJO
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcela Juarez Espejo, 81, of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Marcela was born in Chavina, Peru on May 24, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Alejandro Juarez Neyra and Clorinda Castilla Lujan. Marcela worked with Women in Crisis, and Imagineers, LLC for many years. She was passionate about helping her community. She loved to cook, knit, and spend time with her family. She attended classes at Greater Hartford Community College. She was a Justice of the Peace and Notary Public for Hartford. She was a cancer survivor and remained active despite battling Rheumatoid Arthritis - she lived life to its fullest. Marcela is survived by her brothers, Gregorio Juarez Castilla, Elpidio Juarez Castilla, Augusto Juarez Castilla, and a sister, Leonor Juarez de Couto. She will be greatly missed by her children, Leo Espejo and his wife Jessica, Cecil Espejo, and Jose Espejo along with her cherished grandchildren Joshua, Isabel, Kaleb, Jaden, and Arianna. In addition to her parents, Marcela was predeceased by her brothers, Jose Juarez Castilla, Guillermo Juarez Castilla, Claudio Juarez Castilla, Luis Juarez Castilla, and a sister, Livia Juarez Castilla. Burial at Silver Lane Cemetery will be private. A celebration of Marcela's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to a memorial fund at her celebration of life. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Silver Lane Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
To the family: I am sorry to hear of Marcela's passing. We were co-workers at Imagineers in the 1980's. She was always professional and kind. May she rest in peace and God bless the family.
Chris Burton
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved