Marcela Juarez Espejo, 81, of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Marcela was born in Chavina, Peru on May 24, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Alejandro Juarez Neyra and Clorinda Castilla Lujan. Marcela worked with Women in Crisis, and Imagineers, LLC for many years. She was passionate about helping her community. She loved to cook, knit, and spend time with her family. She attended classes at Greater Hartford Community College. She was a Justice of the Peace and Notary Public for Hartford. She was a cancer survivor and remained active despite battling Rheumatoid Arthritis - she lived life to its fullest. Marcela is survived by her brothers, Gregorio Juarez Castilla, Elpidio Juarez Castilla, Augusto Juarez Castilla, and a sister, Leonor Juarez de Couto. She will be greatly missed by her children, Leo Espejo and his wife Jessica, Cecil Espejo, and Jose Espejo along with her cherished grandchildren Joshua, Isabel, Kaleb, Jaden, and Arianna. In addition to her parents, Marcela was predeceased by her brothers, Jose Juarez Castilla, Guillermo Juarez Castilla, Claudio Juarez Castilla, Luis Juarez Castilla, and a sister, Livia Juarez Castilla. Burial at Silver Lane Cemetery will be private. A celebration of Marcela's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to a memorial fund at her celebration of life. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.