Marcheta A. Savo
Marcheta A. Savo, 79, of Somers, widow of Raymond Savo (2019), passed away at home, Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, after fighting a long and brave battle with cancer. Born in Weatherford, OK, she was a daughter of the late Bronson and Mae (Ward) Jones. She lived in Somers since 1977 and was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Enfield. In her free time, Marcheta enjoyed crocheting and making blankets for her family. She loved spending time with her friends and stitchers group at church to make prayer shawls for nursing homes and anyone in need for prayers. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was most precious to her. She leaves two children, Louis Savo and Jennifer Picard, a sister, Jurhee Jones, five grandchildren, Jason Savo, Nicole Young, Raymond Savo, Angela Andrewsikas, Anthony Vincenzo, and 12 great grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Bronson W. Jones. Funeral services and burial are private. Donations in Marcheta's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Somersfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2020.
