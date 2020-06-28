Marcia Milligan Bezrutczyk, of Avon, CT peacefully departed a world she had so beautifully enriched on Friday, June 5, 2020. In the days leading up to her passing her entire family gathered to comfort her, and family members were at her bedside to hold her hand and wish her farewell. Marcia was born March 27, 1952 in Hartford, CT to her late parents, Andrew and Mary Jane (McLean) Milligan. In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bezrutczyk, and her brothers Thomas and David Milligan. Marcia is survived by her brother Rod and wife Barbara, sister Susan Szymaszek and husband Peter, brother Jamie and wife Donna, brother Donald and wife MaryAnn, sister Laurie O'Brien and husband Steve, brother Mark, numerous nieces and nephews, and her stepmother Madeline (Lawlor) Milligan. As those who survive Marcia wave goodbye, we are comforted to know that those who preceded her will wave her into eternal rest, which she so deserves. From the very beginning, as the oldest sister in a family of nine children, Marcia ("Mash", "Pixie"), was always there, supporting her mother in raising her siblings, who will never forget the devotion, love and sacrifice she provided to ensure the best upbringing possible. Marcia made friends instantly and easily. She especially cherished friendships made in Florida where she lived with Richard, and at her favorite social haunt, Plan B in Simsbury, after returning home to Connecticut to be with her family in 2015. Throughout her journey, life presented Marcia with no shortage of health issues to combat, but they were no match for her fierce determination and courage. She met all challenges head on, with a resolve and independence that amazed everyone. She will forever be an inspiration of strength, fortitude and grit to her family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know her. Per wishes of Marcia and her family, services will be private. To send an online expression of sympathy visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Marcia's memory may be made to The American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Have a safe trip Pix my Luv, Live 'til your heart sings. Absent in depth the rapture of Gods' many wondrous things. (Mom, 1974)
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.