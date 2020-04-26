|
Budkofsky, Marcia "Bubbe", age 84, of New Britain, CT, passed away unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Marcia was born in Hartford, CT on December 8, 1935 to William and Anna (Lubchansky) Budkofsky. She was a graduate of Weaver High School. During the course of her life Marcia held various positions, however her tenure as the Manager of Hartford Food Service always held a special place in her heart. Marcia greatly loved her family. Throughout her life she cherished spending time with her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, four sons, grandchildren, and great granddaughter often saying these times were filled with the happiest of memories. Her family will forever remember her loving spirit, quick wit and honesty. Marcia loved the casinos, playing cards, watching old pictures, Soundview Beach and was a chocolate lover. Marcia always dreamed of becoming a writer or an actress and had a flare for drama in her own life. Marcia is predeceased by her late husband, Alfred "Apples" Blumenthal who was the love of her life, son, Mark Blumenthal and brother, Rubin Budkofsky. She is survived by her sons, Eric Blumenthal and wife Olga, Steven Blumenthal and fiancé Catherine Falleti, Sol Blumenthal and wife Kim, daughter-in-law Laurie Blumenthal, brother Harold Budkofsky and wife Sandy, grandchildren, Alfred, Aaron, Josh, Ashley, Leah and Anthony Blumenthal and great granddaughter Ellery Blumenthal. A private service and burial will be conducted by Rabbi Nelly Altenburger at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Hebrew Merchants Protective Association Cemetery, corner of Tower Ave. and Garden St., Hartford, CT 06112. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcia's name may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or by calling (800) 822-6344. Please reference Memorial ID 11994478. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc. of West Hartford, CT 06119. (860) 888-6919. YOU WILL BE FOREVER REMEMEBERED AND FOREVER MISSED OUR BELOVED MOM AND "BUBBE"
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020