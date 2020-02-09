Home

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Marcia grew up in Michigan with her sister Barbara and parents Helen Morrison and Bert Boothe and graduated with degrees in Music and Speech Audiology from the University of Michigan. She taught in the Michigan public schools for many years, and after retirement worked tirelessly as a volunteer for decades leading retirees in bringing music to schools and hospitals. She also clowned in retirement, again volunteering as half of 'Florall and Lardee'. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Lawrence, son Brian and spouse Robin Venditti Stoll, and four grandchildren - Mary Margaret, Meghan Marcia, Katherine and Brigid Stoll, all of Harpswell, Maine. A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Peter's Episcopal Cathedral in Helena, Montana on February 15 at 4PM, and condolences may be sent to Lawrence Stoll at Hunters Pointe, 2801 Colonial Drive, Helena MT 59601. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
