Marcia G. Jarosz, 67, of Enfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Stella (Cybulski) Jarosz. She was a lifetime resident of Enfield and a parishioner of St. Adalbert Church. Marcia attended Central Connecticut State University and was employed by G. Fox, Finast and currently Optum, formally United Health Care, as Manager of Tech Support/ Communications. Marcia loved and cherished her family and friends and of course her animals, who she treated as though they were her children. She had a fun and wild side, and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be warmly remembered for her generous heart and loving kindness.Marcia is survived by her nephews, Christopher Jarosz of Sacramento, CA, Jason Jarosz and Chelsea Rhodes of Queens, NY, Jay Edward Roth and his wife, Beth Hallowell of Philadelphia, PA, Justin Spohn of Pittsburgh, PA; her nieces, Alicia Roth of Falmouth, MA, Stephanie Walton and her husband, Matthew of Karamea, New Zealand, and Jennifer Roth of Pittsburgh, PA; a sister-in-law, Mo Schween of Tuscon, AZ; and several great nieces, and great nephews and her faithful companion Chopper. Marcia was predeceased by a brother, Edward Adam Jarosz, Jr., and a sister, Joyce Jarosz Roth. The family will receive friends and relatives during visitation hours on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield, CT 06082. A procession will form at 10:00AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Leete-Stevens followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT. Committal will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In memory of Marcia, adopt an animal through rescue or make a donation to an animal rescue . For directions or to express online messages of sympathy please visit www.Leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary