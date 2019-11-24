|
|
Marcia J. (Millstein) O'Brien, 88, of Vernon, CT, beloved wife of the late John Francis O'Brien, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Vernon Manor surrounded by her family. She was born on May 7, 1931 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Max and Ruth (Gleick) Millstein. She lived in Windsor for over 30 years and in Eastham, MA for 10 years before moving to Vernon in 2002. Marcia grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School in the Class of 1949, where she was voted Best Dancer. She married the love of her life, John (O'B), on May 24, 1952, raised six children, and shared 54 wonderful years together. Marcia worked as a hairdresser in her younger years and later as a teacher's aide at Windsor High School. She also enjoyed working at COPACO and Stop & Shop. Marcia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She attended all her children's school functions and sporting events and was their biggest fan. Marcia cherished people and was loved for her kind heart and caring ways. She lived in Quail Hollow in Vernon and enjoyed trips, Bingo games, lunches and other community events with the many friends she made there. Marcia volunteered for years at the Cornerstone Soup Kitchen. She also loved reading to the children at Skinner Road School. A woman of great faith, she was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor for many years and a parishioner at St. Bernard Church in Vernon for the last 17 years. She will be remembered for her love of hosting and attending family gatherings, her famous spaghetti, her green thumb and love of gardening, and most importantly her unconditional love for her family. She leaves her sister, Miriam "Mickey" Sarinsky of Colchester, and her brothers, Harry Millstein of W. Hartford and Joel Millstein and his wife Betsy of WI; her children, Michael and his wife Julie of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, Matthew and his wife Lynn of Coventry, Daniel of South Windsor, Laurie of Delray Beach, FL, and Shane and his wife Julie of Old Lyme; her 13 grandchildren Christopher, Megan, Sam, Theodore, Nicholas, Matthew, Eric, Jennifer, Mikala, Brien, Hannah, Judson, Timothy; her 4 great grandchildren Evangeline, Azelie, Chiara and Nathaniel. She was predeceased by her son Timothy J. O'Brien, her granddaughter Emily Ann O'Brien and her sister Maxine Krantz. Her family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Rte. 83) Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow beside her husband in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint Bernard Church. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019