Marcia K. Moise, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children in her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born February 11, 1932 in Cranston, Rhode Island. She moved to Newington Connecticut in 1980 and spent her final years in Jupiter, Florida. Marcia's faith and her children were the center of her life. Her greatest joy was being with her children and traveling the world with them. Her favorite vacation spot was Aruba. Marcia enjoyed the shore from Narragansett Beach, Rhode Island to her home in Jupiter, Florida where she always loved entertaining her children and grandchildren. She was an avid tennis player with her Jupiter friends and family. Marcia always looked forward to going to book club with her friends. There are many wonderful memories of music, laughter and stories that will live forever through her family and friends. Marcia was also a songwriter who sang with her daughters. Never one to give up, she fought a courageous battle to survive pancreatic cancer throughout the past year. Marcia showed her family how to live with dignity to the end of her life. She will always be in the hearts of all that knew and loved her. Marcia leaves her eight children Kathleen Flanagan of Glastonbury, CT, Maureen Conlin and husband Tom of Tucson, AZ; Michael Moise and wife Donna of Cranston, RI; Stephen Moise of Lady Lake, Fla; Thomas Moise and wife Kelly of Rocky Hill, CT; Marci Wall of Jupiter, FL; John P. Moise and wife Nancy of Southington, CT; and Mary Elizabeth Johnson and husband Bryan of Portland, CT. In addition, Marcia had 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marcia was pre-deceased by her parents Walter and Esther Kingsley (McWey), sister Natalie O'Brien and two brothers, Colby and Jerry Kingsley, her husband Michael F. Moise and grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew Wall. The Moise family would like to thank the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital, Cancer Center of South Florida and Trustbridge Hospice for their care and compassion. Burial services will be private with a celebration of Marcia's life at a later date.



