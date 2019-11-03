Hartford Courant Obituaries
Marcia Koenig Leonard


1933 - 2019
Marcia Koenig Leonard, born September 9, 1933, passed away at home, unexpectedly on October 20, 2019 after living 86 adventure filled years, and has moved on to a new phase of her Spirit's journey. Marcia was born in Little Falls, MN, but moved to Santa Rosa, CA when she was 7 with her parents Ada (Vaslow) Pisenti and William Keonig and her twin brother, Marcel (Bud) Koenig. In the early 1960's she relocated to Mansfield, CT where she raised a family, attended graduate school, worked in the field of education in various forms, and later to Auburn MA, where she worked as a programmer for the TJX Corporation. Once she retired, she moved back to Connecticut to be closer to family and friends. She leaves behind her former husband Dr. Robert L. Leonard, Daughter, Allison Leonard Altieri, Son-in-law Jason Altieri, and her adoring grandchildren Eve and Jonas Altieri, her niece Terry Koenig Williams and her husband Don, as well as an eclectic group of friends who she held most dearly in her heart. A memorial gathering in her honor will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Society: East where she was a member and met and made several friends. Please join us on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM Location: UUSE 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester, CT 06042 If you are so moved to make a donation in her name, please consider your local National Public Radio station, CPTV, or a Social Justice organization you feel is doing the work. To sign the online memorial guestbook and to read the full obituary please visit https://www.potterfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
