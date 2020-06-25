Marcia Wells, 77, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on June 20, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1943 in Derby, CT, daughter of the late Margaret (Kinsella) and Christopher J. McCormack, MD. Marcia was a graduate of Elizabeth Seton College, Yonkers NY. She lived in Connecticut for most of her life and spent the past twenty years in Avon. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Duggan Dale, and her husband Jonathan of Wheaton IL, and their children Mathew and Benjamin, of whom Marcia was most proud; her son T. Patrick Duggan and his partner Mary Helen Rowell of Brooklyn NY; her sister Margaret Urban and her husband Stephen of West Hartford; and her brother Christopher McCormack of West Hartford. The family would like to thank all of Marcia's friends who provided unconditional love, prayers, and support throughout her life, and especially during her four year battle with pancreatic cancer. The family would also like to thank Dr. James Flaherty, Dr. Alessia Donadio, Dr. Joseph Colasanto and Dr. Anthony Zaldonis whose excellent, kind, and compassionate care was most appreciated. Thank you to all the nurses, aides, secretaries, and parking valets who made her frequent appointments as comfortable and safe as possible. Donations can be made in Marcia's memory to Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center at St. Francis Hospital, 94 Woodland St. Hartford CT 06105 or The Ron Foley Foundation, 1000 Farmington Ave., Suite 108A, West Hartford, CT 06107 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.