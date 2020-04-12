|
|
Marcia Marie Chamberlain, 57, of Bloomfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home. Born in Kingston, Jamaica on August 8, 1962, daughter of the late Renel and Jacquelin R. (Stewart) Chamberlain, she was raised in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States with her family as a young girl settling in Hartford. She moved to Richmond, VA in 1993 and after 15 years returned to the Hartford area where she had lived until her passing. Marcia was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1980, and afterwards she continued her education at the University of New Haven where she earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. After working in nutrition and dietary planning at several Hartford area hospitals, Marcia worked as a phlebotomist for several years. She later followed her passion for shopping and worked as store manager for Family Dollar and most recently at Paradies Lagardere at Bradley International Airport. Marcia will be remembered as sweet and polite lady. She was frugal and good with numbers but always generous with her family and friends. A very private person, Marcia did enjoy spending time with her sister dining at area restaurants but preferred to keep to herself. She attended Apostolic Fellowship Church of Christ Jesus in Bloomfield. She leaves two sisters, Andrea Grace Chamberlain of Windsor and Jeniffer A. Chamberlain of Kingston, Jamaica. A private graveside service will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Windsor. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service after April 15, 2020, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020