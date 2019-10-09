Hartford Courant Obituaries
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Marcia Strom Morrison


1955 - 2019
Marcia Strom Morrison Obituary
Marcia Strom Morrison, 64, of Columbia, CT died Thursday October 3, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1955 in Manchester, CT to Charles and Bobbie Lee Strom. They taught her to always look for the goodness in people and to share what you have with those who have less. From a very young age, she knew she wanted to be a nurse and she spent thirty plus years doing what she loved. She worked for the State of Connecticut in the Department of Developmental Services until a work-related injury made that impossible. Being a kind and gentle nurse for those with developmental difficulties, she built a bond of trust with many. She also advocated and cared for individuals needing hospice care. Marcia loved the beauty of nature and spent a great deal of time outdoors. She climbed Mt. Washington, skied in the Alps and kayaked throughout New England. For the last two years, her granddaughter, Charlotte Morrison, brought her the purest joy she had ever known. Marcia leaves behind two sons, Charles Strom Morrison of Ellington, CT and Technical Sergeant Lee James Morrison of Norwich, CT who is currently serving his second deployment in the Middle East with the CT Air National Guard; granddaughter Charlotte Morrison and two sisters, Carolyn Beaulieu of Columbia, CT and Beth Hartke of Higganum, CT. There will be no service at her request. Please take a bit of time and remember a happy time you spent with her. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
