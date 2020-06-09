Marcin Bucon
1978 - 2020
Marcin Bucon, 41, of Stafford Springs, CT passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1978 in Poland, growing up in the village of Karczow. He came to the U.S. at the age of 15 with his parents and lived in Stafford Springs, CT, where he graduated high school. He received a degree from STCC while working at TTM in Stafford. He then got a CDL and as a young man traveled the country coast to coast hauling product. He also was a CNC machinist. He enjoyed working outdoors and eventually started a business in construction. Marcin was a very devoted and loving son to his parents. Later in life he developed a passion for hiking and climbing. He never wanted anyone to worry about him and had an infectious sense of humor and loved history. Marcin was predeceased by his father, Zygmunt Bucon, uncle and godfather, Tadeusz Bartkow, grandfathers, Kazimierz Bartkow and Tadeusz Bucon, and grandmother, Krystyna Bucon. He leaves behind his eternally loving mother, Malgorzata "Maggie" Bucon and "stepdad" Andy Marocchini, grandmother, Janina Bartkow, uncle, Andrzej Bartkow, aunts, Hanna Bartkow, Anna Szczesniak, cousins, Agata Letki, Lukasz Barkow, Agata and Alicja Szczesniak, and their spouses, and godmother, Iwona Dragula. Also, relatives and friends: Edward and Krystyna, Joanna and Alfons, Adam and Bozena, Tomasz and Barbara, Ola and Przemek, Ania, Ola and Gani, Jola and Artur from Poland, U.S.: Pawel Pazgan, John, Co-workers: Michal, Tomek, Roman, Jovani, Ziggy, Zbyszek, Cezary, Fabio, Roberto, Alex Lucas, Bruno, Gustavo, Bill, Barbara, Roksana, Eric, Andrzej, Mario, Mariusz and Joanne, and so many more. Marcin will be dearly missed by all. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-7 P.M., with a prayer service to take place at 7 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. A graveside service will then be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12 Noon at West Stafford Cemetery, Chestnut Hill Rd., Stafford Springs, CT. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
JUN
11
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
JUN
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
West Stafford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Karina Szyszka
Friend
