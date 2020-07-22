Four days short of his 24th birthday, on July 11, 2020, Marcus D. La Guardia
passed away unexpectedly in Eugene, Oregon. Marcus grew up and attended schools in West Hartford and Mansfield, CT; graduated from E. O. Smith High School; and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hartford. Marcus is survived by his parents, Nancy P. La Guardia of West Hartford, and Dr. Ralph La Guardia and his stepmother Lynne La Guardia of Hebron. He also leaves his grandmother, Mary La Guardia; numerous aunts and uncles, Donna and Reggie Oliver, Robin and David Pietras, Donna La Guardia, and Karen Insalaco; great aunt and uncle, Lillian and Daniel Jedson; great aunt, Mary Rubino; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Phil and Cecilia Pietras, and paternal grandfather, Dominick La Guardia. Marcus lit up a room with his charismatic personality and hearty laugh. He had an entrepreneurial spirit from a very early age, beginning with his lemonade stands, "corn on a corner" produce wagon, and a successful jewelry business. He also volunteered for Knights of Columbus dinners and other fundraisers. He participated in many sports, especially baseball and soccer; was a talented equestrian, rock climber, body surfer; and enjoyed fishing and golfing. Marcus adored his many dogs, including his bulldog, Zeus, in Oregon. He will be remembered for his endearing smile, his many acts of kindness and love, and the friendships he so readily made. Marcus earned a Sustainable Food Service Certificate from Capital Community College. He continued his culinary career as a cook, and was a certified snowboard instructor, which led him to Oregon where he recently settled. He also worked on a Liberal Arts Degree, taking classes at Manchester Community College and Quinebaug Valley Community College. His family is grateful for the many people who cared for and loved Marcus during his short life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford, to assist with funeral expenses. Services will be private. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
.