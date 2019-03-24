Sutton, MA - Marcy J. (Dolgin) Kaminski, 66, of Sutton passed away Mon. March 18, 2019 in the UMass/Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester. She was the wife of Robert T. Kaminski.She was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Albert and Zelda (Levine) Dolgin and was raised in CT. She was a graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford, CT and later attended Roger Williams College in Bristol, RI and Boston University Center for Culinary Arts, Boston Marcy possessed a true passion for cooking. She enjoyed recipe developing, mixed media arts, card making, gardening, ephemera, and writing. She was talented, could craft anything, and was very artistic. As a caterer and personal chef in high demand, she and a fellow chef were once approached by representatives of author Tom Clancy to prepare his family Thanksgiving meal on Nantucket.A resident of Sutton for the past 20 years, she had previously lived in Longmeadow and South Windsor, CT where she was active at St. Margaret Mary Parish in S. Windsor.In addition to her husband of Bob of nearly 26 years, she is survived by two sons Gary J. and his wife Jaren Zito of Chelsea and Scott E. Zito and his wife Kylie Willis of Kansas City, KS, and a brother Peter Dolgin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.Visiting hours will be Tues. March 26, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.Funeral services will be held Wed. March 27, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Howard Cemetery, Armsby Rd., Sutton. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. www.bumafuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary