New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Marek Heleniak


1987 - 2020
Marek Heleniak Obituary
Marek Heleniak, 33, of Newington passed away unexpectedly on 4-12-2020 at his home with his family by his side. Marek was born 4-3-1987 in Lezajsk, Poland to Ryszard and Danuta (Skiba) Heleniak. He graduated from Newington High School and earned an Associates Degree from MCC. Marek was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church as well as a lifelong resident of Newington. He will be most remembered for being a great son, grandson, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. Marek is survived by his parents Ryszard and Danuta Heleniak; his brothers, Daniel and wife Lidia Heleniak of Southington, Darek and fiancé Victoria of Long Island; nephew Noah; niece and god-daughter Lilly also Shrekie. Babcia-Maria Kaluzka of New Britain; his godmother Alicia Skiba of Virginia; godfather Mieczyslaw Obara and wife Krystyna of East Hartford. Uncle Dariusz Skiba and wife Krystyna of New Britain; aunt Ewa Guzera of Manchester, Jolanta Emmons of Canton; and many cousins: Renata, Beata, Mariusz, Sylwia, Daniel, Diana, Victoria, Brendon, Mathew, Izabella, Sebastian, Patryk and many other family and friends. A private service will be held for the family. To share a memory with the family please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
