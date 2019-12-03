Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parish Center of the Church of St. Peter Claver
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Peter Claver
47 Pleasant St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Margaret A. Mullarkey Obituary
Margaret A. (Peggy) Mullarkey of West Hartford passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30th at St. Mary Home. Born in Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland daughter of the late Edward J. and Anne Theresa (Nealon) Mullarkey, she graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Class of 1956. Prior to retiring, Peggy was the Manager at the Farmington Motor Inn in Farmington and had been associated with the Tomasso Group in both New Britain and North Haven for a number of years. She was a devout and active communicant at the Church of St. Peter Claver in West Hartford. She is survived by her brother Edward Joseph Mullarkey and his wife Mary of Wethersfield, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Sean Mullarkey, her sister Maureen Cosgrove, her brother-in-law Joseph Cosgrove and her beloved niece Sheila Foley. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary Home for making Peggy comfortable with their extraordinary level of care and support. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Thursday (Dec. 5) at 10:30 am in The Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford followed by burial at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the Parish Center of the Church of St. Peter Claver from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to the Rev. John T. Shugrue Scholarship Fund c/o The Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant Street West Hartford, CT 06107 or the Caitlin A. Roy Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Northwest Community Bank, P.O. Box 29, Granby, CT 06035. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
