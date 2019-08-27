Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
140 S Main St.
Suffield, CT
View Map
Margaret A. Ouellette Obituary
Margaret A. "Peggy" Ouellette, 64, beloved wife of Kenneth Ouellette, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford to the late Lawrence and Marguerite (Boutin) Johansen, she has been an East Granby resident for over 30 years and was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Suffield. Peggy helped run her husband's construction business as the CFO of Incorporated Industries and was a member of the US Figure Skating Association and the World Wildlife Fund. She was a dedicated skating mom traveling the world with her two daughters in international skating competitions and in her spare time enjoyed reading and auto racing, but her true passion was her family, who will miss her dearly. Besides her husband Kenneth, she is survived by her daughters, Nicole and Casey Ouellette of East Granby; her brothers, Lawrence P. Johansen of East Windsor, Richard Johansen and his wife Wendy of Ashford, Donald Johansen of Ashford; her sisters, Deborah Johansen Cecere of East Windsor, Janice Pickman and her husband David of Bradford, NH; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Thursday, August 29 at St. Joseph Church, 140 S Main St. Suffield followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the . For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
