Margaret A. Skenyon, 89, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2020 at her home following a long illness. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on November 19, 1931, Margaret recently had the pleasure of celebrating her 89th birthday with her family. Margaret was the daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (Pickvance) Dickinson and sister of the late Jack Dickinson, also of Providence. After graduating at the top of her class from Mount Pleasant High School, Margaret went on to work at the Atlantic Richfield Company's (ARCO's) Providence office. During 1982 Margaret relocated to ARCO's Philadelphia office where her hard work was recognized by senior management and she was promoted to an executive position within Human Resources. Margaret was the first woman to be promoted to that executive position at ARCO. After over 25 years of dedicated service to ARCO, Margaret retired in 1988 to South Windsor to spend her free time gardening, shopping and later enjoying time with her grandchildren. She leaves her son, Stephen Skenyon, and a daughter in law, Barbara Skenyon, along with two grandchildren, Sabrina, and Scott, all of South Windsor. At her request all funeral services will be private. Margaret will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother at Swan Point Cemetery in East Providence. Memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or at www.cthumane.org
