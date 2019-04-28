Margaret A. Wright, 91, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019. Born May 16, 1927 in Dayville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Evelyn (Griffiths) Wright. Margaret received her Bachelor's degree from UCONN in 1948 and her Master's degree from Columbia University in 1954. Prior to retiring, she was the Librarian at Trinity College for over 30 years. After retirement, Margaret worked at the Cromwell Public Library converting their system to computers and as such was recognized by the Hartford Courant as a 1996 volunteer of the year. She was always ready to have fun and loved being an aunt and great aunt. Her motto was if she couldn't read, then life wasn't worth living.Margaret is survived by her niece, Cathy Nelson and her husband Ryk of Lebanon, her nephew Warren Wright of Woodstock and her two great nieces, Jennifer and Lisa Nelson of Vermont. She was predeceased by her brother, Wilbur Wright and her adopted sister, Bertha Menefee Wright. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary