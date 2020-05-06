Margaret Abrahamian (Nee Setragian), 91 of Watertown, MA passed away peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul D. Abrahamian (of 41 years). Margaret was born April 13, 1929 in Worcester, Ma of the late Manoog (Mike) Setragian and Alice (Minasian) Setragian. She grew up in Worcester, MA and was active in the Boys and Girls Club and the youth group at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour. Margaret moved to Connecticut after marrying her husband Paul and was a resident of Newington for 56 years. She was a devout member of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain, CT where she was active in the Women's Guild and Seniors Club, where you could find her playing cards every week. Margaret especially loved to travel with her husband Paul and attending his annual naval ship reunions. Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them on vacations, family gatherings and celebrations. She entertained them with her story telling and enjoyed making people laugh. Her last two years were spent at the Brigham House Assisted Living Community in Watertown, MA where she engaged in many social activities and made friends with other residents and staff members with her amicable personality. Margaret is survived by her devoted children: John Abrahamian and his wife Jeanne of Tolland, CT, Dr. Lori Abrahamian and her husband Dr. Paul Pirundini of South Easton, MA, and Rachel Boloyan and her husband Carl of Newton, MA. She was the loving grandmother (Manya) of Taline (Abrahamian) Boroyan and husband David, Taylor (Abrahamian) Tompkins and husband Connor, Paul, Matthew and Elizabeth Pirundini, and Lucine, David, and Anna Boloyan. She was pre-deceased by her dear brother Seth Setragian. Graveside services will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 11:00 am at Fairview Cemetery 120 Smalley St. in New Britain, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection, 1910 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT 06053. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store