Margaret Ann Reardon passed away peacefully at Jefferson House in Newington, CT on August 9, 2020. She was born in Norwalk, CT on October 24,1925. Margaret Ann is survived by her children Kathy Gallagher and her husband John of Manchester, Pamela Reynolds of Wethersfield, Mary Lynn Curtis of Southington, William Reardon of San Diego, CA and Marita Reardon of Falmouth, MA. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas, sons, Robert and John, grandson Christopher Gallagher and sister Marita O'Neill. Margaret Ann was lovingly known as Nana to her eight surviving grandchildren, Amy Sanchez and her husband Eddie, Shawn Gallagher, Ryan Gallagher and his wife Melissa, Tierney Hutton and her husband Patrick, Marissa Curtis, Emily Curtis, Connor Atashian and Austin Atashian; and seven great-grandchildren, Isaias, Jonathan, Dylan, Noah and Gavin Gallagher, Teagan Sanchez and Grace Gallagher. Margaret Ann is also survived by her sister Kathryn Tucciarone and many nieces and nephews. She received her teaching degree from Western Connecticut State University. She was " Mrs. Reardon" to countless first graders for more than thirty years, many of whom she taught at John Paterson Elementary School in Newington. Margaret Ann was an exceptional and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was an avid reader and loved to socialize, knit and play games. Margaret Ann enjoyed life to the fullest and treasured her family and friends. A private burial was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain, CT. Donations may be made to readtogrow.org
in memory of Margaret Ann.