Margaret Doyle Beetz, a Simsbury native who spent most of her life in Simsbury died in the early morning hours of April 6th after a struggle with cancer. Margie's family was a founding member of Hopmeadow County Club and she later became a member along with her husband Charles enjoying many happy hours golfing. Margie attended college and nursing school, but decided that nursing was not for her. She went into insurance sales becoming a partner in The Arthur Noll Insurance Agency in Bloomfield. Some years later the agency was sold to Sinclair Risk and Financial Management where she continued her sales career until her death.Margie had a strong and loving personality. If she met you and liked you, you would have no choice but to become her friend. She would keep after you, giving and doing things for you until you did. Margie is survived by her husband Charles, son James DiMeola and his wife Amanda, stepdaughter Ann Lisitano and her husband Richard, stepdaughter Caroline Fenske and her husband Reiner, and five grandchildren, Joseph, John and Mark Lisitano, Charles and Lukas Fenske, her sister Kay Minton and sister Mary Martin. And of course we cannot forget her loving cats, Buckwheat and Alfalfa.Calling hours are at The Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Sunday, April 14th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. On Monday April 15th all are invited to the funeral home at 10:15 for procession to a Mass of Christian Burial, to be said at St. Mary's Church in Simsbury at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery on Plank Hill Road. In lieu of flowers contributions in her name may be made to the . Please visit Margie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary