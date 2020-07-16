Margaret "Peg" (DerStephanian) Bibbins, 90, of Rocky Hill, CT, formerly of Atkinson, NH and Methuen, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 of natural causes. Born in 1929 in Methuen, she is the daughter of the Richard and Elizabeth (Bedrosian) DerStephanian. Mrs. Bibbins is the loving wife of the late Arthur "Larry" Laurence Bibbins who predeceased her in 2004 after nearly 50 years of marriage. A devoted mother, Mrs. Bibbins leaves behind her children: Warren L. Bibbins of Big Sky, Montana, Alison Bibbins Ward of Rocky Hill, Connecticut and Wayne T. Bibbins of Port Townsend, Washington and their spouses, Timothy D. Ward of Rocky Hill and Jennie Castle Bibbins of Big Sky. She is survived by her younger sister, Theresa Ashford of Alton, NH, precious grandchildren Ashton Meyer-Bibbins, Olive Margaret Bibbins and Rose Jonatha Bibbins, cherished nieces, Karen DeJager and Beverly LeBlanc, as well as other special family members, caring neighbors and friends. Mrs. Bibbins is a 1947 graduate of the Edward F. Searles High School in Methuen. She was a talented homemaker, gracious hostess and gifted gardener whose style and manners are remembered. Later in life, she served as the membership secretary at the Y.M.C.A in Haverhill, MA. She worshiped at the Atkinson Congregational Church from 1963 until her move to Connecticut. She taught Sunday School and served as the church bookkeeper. An outdoor funeral service honoring Mrs. Bibbins and led by Pastor Paul Dionne is planned for 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main Street, Route 121A, Plaistow, NH 03865. Please remember to wear face masks and observe the New Hampshire guidelines for social distancing for those who are comfortable attending. Mrs. Bibbins will be laid to rest next to dear husband and mother at Maplewood North Parish Cemetery, also in Plaistow. Mrs. Bibbins loved living in Atkinson – her wonderful home from 1963 until 2015. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Town of Atkinson Elder Services' Transportation Fund, 21 Academy Avenue, Atkinson, NH 03811.



