Margaret Blajda

Margaret Blajda Obituary
Margaret (Wassell) Blajda, 74, of Windsor passed away December 14, 2019. A lifelong Windsor resident she had owned the former Reeds Bakery and was employed by the former Kelly's Deli for many years. She leaves her daughters Karen Luther and Lisa Leo and husband Michael; grandchildren; a great granddaughter,a great grandson; two sisters and three brothers. She was predeceased by nine siblings. Her family will receive friends Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-3 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Margaret's daughters request that anyone wishing to make a donation to help defray their expenses can make a donation directly to the funeral home. Thank you. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
