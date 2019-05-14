It is with great sorrow that the family of Margaret T. (Peggy) Burgess, 87, announce her sudden death in the early morning hours on May 11, 2019. Peggy was the beloved wife of Gerald (Jerry) T. Burgess for 50 years prior to his passing in 2006. Born in Hartford on September 24, 1931, Peggy was the daughter of the late William and Delia (McHugh) Thomas. Peggy moved to Meriden in 1956 when she married Jerry and together raised a loving family around whom she centered her life. In 1985 Peggy and Jerry moved to Middletown to begin a new chapter in their lives. After Peggy retired from World Tableware International, she and Jerry spent much time at their home in New Hampshire and enjoying their grandchildren. As a parishioner of Note Dame Church in Durham, Peggy was involved in numerous volunteer groups, as well as, the monthly tag sale. She dearly loved the many friends that she made and enjoyed the time she spent with them. She was a generous friend to all and always had time to lend an ear and dispense wise advice. She enjoyed reading and sewing providing the church craft group with many items to be sold at their annual Christmas bazaar. Peggy will be dearly missed by her daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Griffin and her husband Jeffrey of Meriden, and her son Edson Burgess and his wife Gaylynn of Antioch, CA. She was Nana to her cherished grandsons Brian (Veronica) Griffin, Daniel (Emily) Griffin, Kevin (Samantha) Burgess, and Christopher (Alexandra) Burgess and her beloved great-grandchildren Michael Griffin, Ashlyn Griffin, Alexio Tonso, Austin Burgess, Kameron Burgess and her recently born great-grandbaby, Christopher Burgess; her sister Helen Thomas of Southington and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sisters Mary Cifaldi and Kathleen Lenz. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and 2nd floor nurses at Wadsworth Glen Health Care Center where Mom lived the past 1 1/2 years. Also, to the Comfort Care/Hospice Unit at Middlesex Hospital where she left us with comfort and dignity. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial will be in the State Veteran's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Church Building Fund, 272 Main St., Durham, CT 06422 or to the Knights of Columbus, c/o Joseph Banack, 307 Haddam Quarter Rd., Durham, CT 06422. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019