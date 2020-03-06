Home

Somers Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Margaret C. Budlong

Margaret C. Budlong Obituary
Margaret C. Budlong, 89, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late William C. Budlong, entered into eternal peace Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Vernon Manor. The daughter of the late John and Anna (Lareau) Coleman, Margaret was born in Springfield, MA and raised in Agawam. She lived in Vernon for most of her life and was a CNA for 20 years before retiring. She is survived by her four children, Lori Luton and her husband James, and Carol Boyer, all of Umatilla, FL, Elaine Mastalisz and her husband Stanley of Tolland, Nancy Hilton and her husband Scott of Sunapee, NH, five step-children, Dawn Nowak and her husband Robert of East Longmeadow, MA, Ellen Lovett and her husband Robert of Brimfield, MA, Bill Budlong of Coventry, John Budlong and his wife Susan of Hampden, MA, and Robert Budlong of Hudson, MA. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Marie Cook, and a Step-son, Chipman Budlong. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Committal will follow at Somers West Cemetery. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the ., 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Somersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2020
