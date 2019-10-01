Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish
601 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT
Margaret (Conneely) Davoren, 91, wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Davoren, peacefully passed away, Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born in Manister Village, Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland, daughter to the late John and Margaret Conneely. Margaret is survived by her sister, Agnes (Conneely) Canavan; a son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Elizabeth Davoren; as well as her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was predeceased by two sons, Patrick and Gregory. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Margaret's life will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10am directly in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass in Cedar Hill Cemetery (Section 22), 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford. Margaret's arrangements have been entrusted to The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences, please visit farleysullivan. com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
