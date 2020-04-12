|
Margaret Clare (Kelley) Grant, 84, (known as 'Clare') died of complications from Parkinson's Disease on April 1, 2020, at home in Glastonbury surrounded by love. Clare was born in Lawrence, MA, on August 4, 1935, to Edward T. Kelley and Winifred (Taffe) Kelley, and was the eldest of five children. Clare was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School where she was valedictorian of her class. Clare went on to graduate Cum Laude from Merrimack College and received her Master of Education from Salem State University. Clare was married to Dr. Henry T. Grant ('Hank') for 53 years until his death in December of 2011. Clare and Hank lived many places early in their marriage while Hank was practicing as a doctor in the Navy. They spent most of their life living in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut. Before becoming a stay-at-home mother to her five children, Clare was a school teacher. When her children were grown, she went back to school and completed her Master of Education in School Counseling at the University of Southern Maine. Clare eventually worked as a guidance counselor at Terryville High School in Terryville, CT, which was the perfect job for her because she truly had a gift for listening to people and giving the best advice. Clare was a source of joy, comfort, and friendship to everyone who was blessed to be in her life. Clare enjoyed life, and she loved to laugh, talk, read, watch TV, shop for bargains, eat anything chocolate, drink margaritas, go for walks, play tennis and golf, and be with family and friends. Lake Winnipesaukee was a special place for her throughout her entire life, and she eventually had a second home there which provided many wonderful memories for the family. Clare and Hank also shared a home in Venice, Florida during their retirement years. Clare is preceded in death by her father Edward T. Kelley, her mother Winifred (Taffe) Kelley, her husband Henry T. Grant, her brother Edward ('Ted') Kelley, and her brother Richard Kelley. Clare is remembered by her five loving children and their families, including Christoper and Holly Grant, Sue and Jeff Harris, Kathy and Peter Nonken, Ellen and Lou Piccioli, David and Amy Grant, eleven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She is also remembered by her siblings, her sister Ruth Trepanier and her husband Joe, her brother Robert Kelley and his wife Kathy, and her sister in-law Marilyn Kelley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gilford Public Library in Gilford, New Hampshire (www.gilfordlibrary.org). As an avid reader, the library was Clare's home away from home. Funeral services for Clare will be held at a later date. Mulryan Funeral Home in Glastonbury, CT will be posting funeral information when it becomes available (www.mulryanfh.com).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020