Margaret C. Merrell, 93, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Merrell, Jr., passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Suffield House, Suffield. Born June 6, 1927 in Enfield, daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Anderton) Cole. Margaret devoted to her family and was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over the years she helped out on the family tobacco farm, loved to travel and spend time in Florida during the winters. For the last 10 years Margaret had lived at Suffield by the River, there she was very active within that community. Special thanks to all the staff at Suffield By the River for their care and compassion given to Margaret over the years. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Deedy and her husband Ray of Suffield; her three grandchildren, Lisa and Michael Deedy, and Eric Merrell; her three great grandchildren, Hunter, Audriana, and Isabella. She was predeceased by a son, Scott Merrell and a brother, Robert Cole and her best friend, Betty Dalgleish. Family and friends may gather on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bridge St., Suffield for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield by the River Residence Council, 7 Canal Rd., Suffield, CT 06078.