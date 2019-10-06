Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home
20 Bonair Ave
Newington, CT 06111
860-233-6223
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home
20 Bonair Ave
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home
20 Bonair Ave
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Merriman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Clapis Merriman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Clapis Merriman Obituary
Margaret (Rode) Clapis Merriman, 96, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Clapis, then the late Ronald R. Merriman. Born in North Dakota, daughter of the late Friedrich and Rose (Seiwert) Rode, she was a longtime Hartford resident and a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Margaret was employed as a Nurse Anesthetist for many years and then spent over 39 years as the Executive Director of the Parkville Senior Center, where she loved organizing trips and travelling with her dear friends. Throughout her long life she had an unshakable faith in God and a fervent devotion to Our Lady. One of her wonderful qualities was her loving nature and her unbiased desire to help others. She loved watching the UConn Women's Basketball Team and enjoyed indulging in an occasional ice cream cone. She is survived by her eight children and their spouses, Paul and Elia Clapis, Michael Clapis, Jerome and Doreen Clapis, Christine and Paul Hovey, Rosanne Santos, Leonard and Lori Clapis, Phyllis Clapis and Beth Feeney, and Philip Clapis. In addition, she is survived by 21 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Felix Rode and her sister Genevieve Tamerius. Her funeral service will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 9th, at 9:45 a.m. at the Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Hartford. She will be laid to rest in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fisette-Batzner. Memorial donations may be made to the Church Repair Fund, 16 Grace Street, Hartford, CT 06106 c/o Rev. Joseph O'Neil. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now