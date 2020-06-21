Margaret Comotti
Margaret Olsen Comotti, 90, of Simsbury, wife of the late Elmo Joseph Comotti, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Meadowbrook of Granby. She was born March 8, 1930 in Bellefonte, PA, daughter of the late Leif Andreas and Marguerite Blanche (Coxey) Olsen and had lived in Fort Mill, SC prior to moving to Simsbury 10 years ago. Margy is survived by her daughters, Lynn Smith and husband Todd of Sanford, NC and JoAnn Hogan and husband Mike of Simsbury; grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua Smith and Bennett and Mary Hogan; her sister-in-law, Elinor Olsen and so many devoted nieces and nephews, many of whom gathered last year to celebrate her 89th birthday. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Olsen, sister, Ruth Hutchinson and Helen Mathias and brothers-in-law, Maxwell Hutchinson and William Mathias. Please visit Margy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
