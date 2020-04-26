Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
690 Woodtick Road
Wolcott, CT 06716-2519
(203) 879-2246
Margaret DelNegro


1922 - 2020
Margaret DelNegro Obituary
Margaret (DiMuzio) DelNegro, 97, of Wolcott passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Armand DelNegro of 66 years. She was born in Waterbury on September 10, 1922, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Susan (Mastracchio) DiMuzio. Margaret devoted her entire life to her family and was a proud mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to spend her time cooking and baking. She is survived by her children, Michael DelNegro and wife Louise of Avon, Susan Pitcher and husband Paul of Bristol, Nancy Renda and husband Joseph Sr. of Bethel; 3 grandchildren Kimberly and Scott Anderson, Tami and Timothy Sullivan, and Michael Renda; 2 great grandchildren Kennedy and Brennen Sullivan, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral services and burial will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Mass will be held at a later date. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 690 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
