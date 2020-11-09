Margaret (Martino) Derderian, 85, of New Britain, CT, loving wife of 62 years of Arthur Derderian, Sr., peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home. Born in Hartford on October 4, 1935, the daughter of the late James Sr. and Mary (Mazzola) Martino, she had been a resident of New Britain since 1961. A devout Catholic, Margaret was a faithful and active communicant for many years of St. Jerome, New Britain. Margaret worked at The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for over 20 years, retiring in 1997. Margaret enjoyed bingo, crocheting blankets for friends, and was well known for her biscotti and cookies. She also enjoyed playing cards with her sisters. Most of all, Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and proud grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Margaret is survived by her husband, Arthur; three cherished children, Anthony Derderian and his wife Paula, of Colchester, VT, Rebecca Derderian Newman of New Britain, CT, and Arthur Derderian, Jr. and his wife, Alicia, of Avon, CT; four adored grandchildren, Tyler Derderian, Katrina Derderian Coronel, Dominic Derderian and John Newman, Jr. She also leaves her brother, retired Police Chief James Martino, Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Avon, CT; and a sister, Maryann Muscillo of East Hartford, CT and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Margaret was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Newman; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Jean Martino; sister and brother-in-law, Francesca (Frannie) and Stanley Sinarski; and sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Frank Montano. Margaret's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Herald Square Dialysis for their professionalism, compassion, care, and love. A special thanks to Dr. James St. Pierre, her Cardiologist, who provided Margaret with dedicated and exceptional care for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Funeral rites for Margaret will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT with the procession departing at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katherine Drexel Parish at St Jerome Church,1010 Slater Rd., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To extend condolences to the Derderian family or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM