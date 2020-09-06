Margaret Dutremble, 95, of Avon, formerly of East Hartford, wife of the late Romeo Dutremble, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Norway, ME, raised on the family farm and was a true farm girl at heart. She was an inspector for Arrow-Hart and Hegeman in Hartford. She enjoyed traveling with her husband around the US and Canada and was fond of her friends and the staff at River Ridge of Avon Assisted Living. She is survived by children, Pricilla May Bates of West Palm Beach, FL, Raymond Cote of Lyons, CO and Ernest Cote of Great Vines, TX and ten grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Beverly Wienz. Private burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
