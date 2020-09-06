1/
Margaret Dutremble
Margaret Dutremble, 95, of Avon, formerly of East Hartford, wife of the late Romeo Dutremble, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Norway, ME, raised on the family farm and was a true farm girl at heart. She was an inspector for Arrow-Hart and Hegeman in Hartford. She enjoyed traveling with her husband around the US and Canada and was fond of her friends and the staff at River Ridge of Avon Assisted Living. She is survived by children, Pricilla May Bates of West Palm Beach, FL, Raymond Cote of Lyons, CO and Ernest Cote of Great Vines, TX and ten grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Beverly Wienz. Private burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
