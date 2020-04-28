|
|
On Saturday April 25, 2020, Margaret (Mickey) Eileen Jorgensen (nee Lemire), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Mickey was born on January 27, 1930 in Hartford, CT to Raymond and Margaret Lemire. She grew up in Windsor CT, and on September 2, 1950 she married Charles Jorgensen from South Windsor, CT. She received her Beautician degree in 1947, and she practiced as a hair stylist until 1958. They moved to Enfield, CT in April 1956 where they raised a daughter, Eileen and two sons, Michael and Eric. When Mickey entered heaven on April 25, she was reunited with her loving husband of 59 years, Charlie. She was a strong woman with a big heart, who never met a friend of her kids that she didn't look after like her own. She loved being with her partner and soulmate, Charlie, and we truly believe she is with him right now. We can only hope the martinis are flowing! Mickey was preceded in death by Charlie in 2010. She is survived by her children, Eileen Bletz and her husband Bob from Conway, SC, Michael Jorgensen and his wife Wendy from North Andover, MA, and Eric Jorgensen and his wife Jan from Enfield, CT. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Stacy Chrzanowski (Craig), Alison Poltrino (Thomas), Robert Bletz(Danielle), Spencer Jorgensen and Alexandra Jorgensen, along with her 4 great grandchildren, Charlie, Bradlie, Silas and Amelia. She is also survived by her brother Edward Lemire and his wife Joanne from Cumberland, RI. Given the current situation with the Coronavirus, and for the safety of all, the Family will honor and remember Mickey in a private Funeral Service. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Mickey will be held at a future date. You may visit the Leete-Stevens Funeral Home at www.leetestevens.com for an online guest book and to light a candle in Mickey's name. In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation (https://www.alz.org/) in Mickey's name. The family would also like to thank the Associates of Suffield By the River for all their love and compassion for Mom in her last years.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020