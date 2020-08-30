Margaret E. Matheus-Moreau, 76 y.o. of Rocky Hill, CT passed away May 1, 2020 after a courageous battle against Covid19. The daughter of the late Harry G. Matheus and Helen R. Tompkins of Detroit, MI. She was predeceased by: daughter, Diana R. Hamilton and brother, William Judson Matheus as well as husbands, Douglas E. Hamilton Sr., Plainville, CT and Maurice Moreau, Bristol, CT. Margaret leaves behind two daughters, Phoebe A. Hamilton and Catherine M. Sylvester and son, Douglas E. Hamilton, Jr. Three grandchildren: Steven A. Hornberger, Bristol, Amber L. (Sturgeon) Nemer, Ashland, ME and two great-grandchildren as well as her niece, Sarah (Matheus) Newcombe, Mexico, NY. Finally, a special friend, Sunam Verma, Rocky Hill, CT. Margaret was a Nurse's Aide for several years at Aaron Manor in Chester, CT until retired. She was a fierce advocate for the fair treatment of convalescing seniors and the disabled. She never missed an opportunity to speak up on issues related to neglectful or unethical treatment. Margaret's lifelong passion was in studying holistic remedies benefiting people's health. She always had a suggestion for simple ailments. Our family would like to thank the tireless work of the nurses and doctors of St. Francis Hospital's Covid ward and its ER. Without them, Mom wouldnt have had the best treatments possible at the time.



