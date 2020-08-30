1/1
Margaret E. Moreau
Margaret E. Matheus-Moreau, 76 y.o. of Rocky Hill, CT passed away May 1, 2020 after a courageous battle against Covid19. The daughter of the late Harry G. Matheus and Helen R. Tompkins of Detroit, MI. She was predeceased by: daughter, Diana R. Hamilton and brother, William Judson Matheus as well as husbands, Douglas E. Hamilton Sr., Plainville, CT and Maurice Moreau, Bristol, CT. Margaret leaves behind two daughters, Phoebe A. Hamilton and Catherine M. Sylvester and son, Douglas E. Hamilton, Jr. Three grandchildren: Steven A. Hornberger, Bristol, Amber L. (Sturgeon) Nemer, Ashland, ME and two great-grandchildren as well as her niece, Sarah (Matheus) Newcombe, Mexico, NY. Finally, a special friend, Sunam Verma, Rocky Hill, CT. Margaret was a Nurse's Aide for several years at Aaron Manor in Chester, CT until retired. She was a fierce advocate for the fair treatment of convalescing seniors and the disabled. She never missed an opportunity to speak up on issues related to neglectful or unethical treatment. Margaret's lifelong passion was in studying holistic remedies benefiting people's health. She always had a suggestion for simple ailments. Our family would like to thank the tireless work of the nurses and doctors of St. Francis Hospital's Covid ward and its ER. Without them, Mom wouldnt have had the best treatments possible at the time.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
Although we did not know your Mother personally, we are thinking of your family. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Prayers that your memories provide some comfort during this difficult time.
Lisa Mitchell
Friend
August 29, 2020
Liz, may God bless you and keep you in his care. There were a lot of fun times to rememb
Doug Taylor Sr
Douglas J Taylor Sr
Family
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
D.J. and Chritine Taylor
