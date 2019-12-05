Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick- St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church
285 Church Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Margaret E. Walling


1950 - 2019
Margaret E. Walling Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Walling, 69, of Bloomfield, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1950, in New Britain, CT, daughter of Joseph Kriedler and Dorothy (Williams) Kriedler. She spent her childhood in New Britain, CT. She graduated from New Britain High School in 1968. Margaret worked at Aetna, Cigna and finished her career as a medical biller for the Surgical Group at St. Francis Hospital. She is survived by her son John Walling and wife Gabriela Walling of Las Vegas, her daughter Jennifer Dominguez and husband Juan Dominguez of West Hartford; five grandchildren, Kai and Evan Walling, Kobe, Kali and Lexi Dominguez. Through all of life's challenges, she never lost her innocence and viewed life through eyes of wide wonder. She absolutely loved and took pride in her children and grandchildren. The friends that she held close (you know who you are) she loved as family. She loved to travel to new places, locally and across the country. She will forever be cherished and greatly missed. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 6th from 4 to 6pm at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home located on 136 South Main St., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 10am at St. Patrick- St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church located on 285 Church Street in Hartford, CT. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
