Margaret Ellen (Banning) Zagorski, 68, of South Windsor, wife of Joseph Giunta Zagorski, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020, surrounded in love by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born November 16, 1951, daughter of the late Genevieve and Joseph Banning, she grew up in Manchester, attending St. James Catholic School and graduating from East Catholic High School, Class of 1969. She went on to attend Central Connecticut State University, earning both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education. She spent the majority of her teaching career with East Windsor Public Schools, serving as a classroom teacher as well as a lead teacher for curriculum for East Windsor Middle School. She retired from teaching in 2012, enjoying her retirement in her favorite role as "Grandma". Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Joseph of South Windsor, William of Windsor and Jennifer Lapinski and her husband, Toby, of Old Lyme. She was predeceased by her son, Matthew, in 2011. She leaves behind her beloved grandsons, Isaiah and Jackie Zagorski of Southington, and Aiden Lapinski of Old Lyme. She is also survived by her sister Theresa Allen and her husband, Darryl, of Vernon, and her brother, Joseph Edward Banning, Jr. of Sarasota, FL, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones she held dear. Her family thanks the staff of Smilow Cancer Center at St. Francis Hospital, as well as the nurses and staff from Trinity Health of New England At Home who made her transition peaceful. A special thank you to her sister-in-law, Ellen Zagorski, whose support was invaluable during this difficult time. At the request of family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to American Cancer Society
