Margaret F. Tanguay
Pegs (age 83), one of ten children born to the late J. Willie and Annette D. Frappier at Windham Memorial, died from the effects of Alzheimer's Disease on Nov. 22 at Westminster Manor, St. Pete, FL. She graduated from Windham High in 1956. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Robert J. Tanguay; her sister, Lorraine of Suffield, CT; her four daughters, Janet Fitch of St. Pete Beach, FL, Joan Holloway of Homosassa, FL, Mary Redmond of North Stonington, CT and Judi Saleh of Miami, FL; and her son, Robert R. Tanguay of Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Richard, Roland, Robert, Patricia, Solange, Hazel, Harvey and Doris. She also leaves her grandchildren: Elizabeth Mize, Danielle Mitko, Kelly Fitch, Jennifer Saleh, Fae Shaffer, Yousef Saleh, Sharif Saleh, Felicia Terhune, Leah Adams, Katie Post and Julia Redmond. She also leaves her great-grandchildren: Leann, Lena, Mason, Madeline, Grayson, Natalie, Cora, Luke and Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews. As a little girl, she sang with her sisters to their mother's piano accompaniment at family, service club and social gatherings. Later, she sang with Sweet Adelines choruses in Miami and Tampa. She was serving as President of The Toast of Tampa's 125 member chorus when they competed and won the "Best in World" chorus in Indianapolis. For several years, she sang professionally with her husband's group, The Diplomats. She had several "day Gigs" serving as receptionist with Travelers Ins., Aetna Life, State Farm, a St. Petersburg law firm, and with PODS. Cremation by The Neptune Society and, per her request, no service or calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor when current pandemic restrictions are removed.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
