Margaret F. Tyler, 89, of Union, CT, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Pascoag, RI, daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Margaret (Brown) Peck. Margaret drove school bus for many years in Union, CT. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Union, Union Volunteer Fire Department, and was a former Cub Scout leader. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert E. Tyler, Sr.; four children, Robert E. Tyler, Jr. and his wife Ann, Mark Tyler and his partner Michelle Daniels, Cheryl D'Amico, and Donna Gates and her husband Gerry; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Frank Peck, Jr., Marjorie Ferguson, and Carol Joubert. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Union, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT, 06076. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangement. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020