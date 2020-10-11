1/1
Margaret Gore Mangold
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Meg" Ellen Gore, of North Granby, CT, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, after a long and cruel battle with Alzheimer's disease. Meg was born on March 19, 1927, in La Grange, IL, to Howard William Gore and Amelia Viola Gore. Meg married her high school sweetheart, John Frederick Mangold, on Oct. 25, 1947. She was a devoted wife to John throughout his career as a United States Naval Commander of a nuclear submarine, as well throughout his multifaceted post-Naval career. Together they had four children: John Frederick III, Andrew William, Sue Ellen, and Jennifer Lara. Meg loved her family fiercely. She was a dedicated mother who held the highest regard for learning and education. This passion was passed down to her children and grandchildren. Meg was a life-long learner herself. If she became interested in something, she would take classes or educate herself about it through travel and reading. Meg's love of world culture was abundantly discernible in her home which was filled with books, treasures and many forms of art from all over the world, in which she found beauty. Her collections brought her great joy and she loved to share them with family and friends. Meg's love for flowers and gardening was another facet of her appreciation for beauty. Her patience and diligence with cultivating, growing and nurturing plants, flowers and trees was evident when visiting her home. Meg was a proud and doting grandmother. She and John often traveled to Canada, Texas, and Massachusetts to visit their eight grandchildren. They delighted in spending time with them and supported all of their endeavors. Meg had a wonderful group of friends to whom she was loyal, kind, generous and dedicated...and sometimes a bit feisty! She had friends all over the world and made a point of staying in touch with each and every one. Her friends in Granby, CT, were her extended family and she loved them as such. Meg will be dearly missed by her three surviving children, their spouses, her eight adoring grandchildren and her great grandson. Meg was pre-deceased by her cherished husband, John (April 3, 2020), and her daughter, Sue Ellen (1965). A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved