Margaret "Meg" Ellen Gore, of North Granby, CT, passed away Sept. 20, 2020, after a long and cruel battle with Alzheimer's disease. Meg was born on March 19, 1927, in La Grange, IL, to Howard William Gore and Amelia Viola Gore. Meg married her high school sweetheart, John Frederick Mangold, on Oct. 25, 1947. She was a devoted wife to John throughout his career as a United States Naval Commander of a nuclear submarine, as well throughout his multifaceted post-Naval career. Together they had four children: John Frederick III, Andrew William, Sue Ellen, and Jennifer Lara. Meg loved her family fiercely. She was a dedicated mother who held the highest regard for learning and education. This passion was passed down to her children and grandchildren. Meg was a life-long learner herself. If she became interested in something, she would take classes or educate herself about it through travel and reading. Meg's love of world culture was abundantly discernible in her home which was filled with books, treasures and many forms of art from all over the world, in which she found beauty. Her collections brought her great joy and she loved to share them with family and friends. Meg's love for flowers and gardening was another facet of her appreciation for beauty. Her patience and diligence with cultivating, growing and nurturing plants, flowers and trees was evident when visiting her home. Meg was a proud and doting grandmother. She and John often traveled to Canada, Texas, and Massachusetts to visit their eight grandchildren. They delighted in spending time with them and supported all of their endeavors. Meg had a wonderful group of friends to whom she was loyal, kind, generous and dedicated...and sometimes a bit feisty! She had friends all over the world and made a point of staying in touch with each and every one. Her friends in Granby, CT, were her extended family and she loved them as such. Meg will be dearly missed by her three surviving children, their spouses, her eight adoring grandchildren and her great grandson. Meg was pre-deceased by her cherished husband, John (April 3, 2020), and her daughter, Sue Ellen (1965). A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com
. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne, TX.