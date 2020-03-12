|
|
Margaret H. Riordan, 80, of Plainville, formerly of Cheshire-beloved mother and grandmother-passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Born in Pottstown, PA on January 26, 1939 to the late Thomas and Edith (Morgan) Hablett, Margaret is survived by husband James; sons Dennis (Maureen) of Milford and Mark of Plainville; daughter Mary of New Britain; grandsons Tyler and Ryan Riordan; sisters Lynne Hasbrouck (Pompano Beach, FL) and Karen Brain (Woodbridge, VA); a brother, Tom Hablett (Mission, TX); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Milton Hablett and sons Patrick and Jimmy. Margaret earned a B.S. degree from Albertus Magnus College and an M.S. degree from Quinnipiac College. She lived a quiet life as a homemaker caring for her family and advocating causes for people with special needs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at . The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2020