Margaret Hanson Stanley, 89, wife of the late Donal R Stanley, since 1954, passed away peacefully on April 26th 2020. Margaret was born Nov. 2nd 1930 in Rumford, ME, to Ernest & Elizabeth Coolidge Hanson. Previously residing in Mexico, ME. before settling in East Hartford, she graduated Mexico High and later Bliss Business College of Lewiston, ME. Mrs. Stanley was employed as a travel agent by Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years. Margaret was a long time resident of South Windsor where she and husband Don raised three boys and several pets. Margaret loved spending time with family and often had guests come for extended stays. She especially cherished holidays with family and was known as "The Queen of the Christmas Stockings." She loved animals and bird watching. She enjoyed traveling and visited every state except Alaska. She liked to visit and collect anything at all to do with lighthouses. Margaret loved music and dancing, especially the big band sounds and square dancing. Margaret was a natural born caretaker and was like a mother to all. She spent much of her time caring for others. She was a member of Second Congregational Church in Manchester.Besides her husband Margaret was predeceased by her sister Joan Hanson Petrie and son Michael "Mick" (Iron Mike) Petrie. She is survived by, sons Joseph Petrie and wife Robin of Manchester, David Petrie and wife Luetta of Deerfield, New Hampshire. Brother, John Hanson and wife Jackie of Sun City Center, Florida. Grandchildren Jeannette, Suzanne, Daniel & Dennis. Great grandchildren, Jessica, Owen, Kai, Cooper, Connor & Collin, born into the family the day she died. Step grandchildren Kristin, Joshua & Jasmine. Step great grandchildren David, William, Philip, Daniel & Joshua. A very special Niece Terri Bashoor of Deer Park, Washington and super special cousin Paula Kidder of Elliot, ME. Many other much loved cousins, nieces and nephews, most residing in the New Hampshire and Maine vicinity. Several dear friends and neighbors from the Hollis Rd. neighborhood in South Windsor. Margaret's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Fox Hill Center Nursing Home staff for their wonderful care, many acts of kindness and support during her stay. Due to social distancing guidelines burial at Cedar Hill cemetery in Hartford will be for immediate family only. A celebration of her life will be planned for as early as possible after social distancing guidelines are lifted. Please contact Joe or David if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations please make contributions in memory of Margaret Hanson Stanley to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave E Hartford CT 06108 are assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, or visit Margaret's tribute, please visit www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.